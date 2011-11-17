Nov 17 Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) is offering
free shipping on all electronics products over $45 from
Thursday through Dec. 19 as the world's largest retailer tries
to win tech shoppers from the likes of Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and
Best Buy (BBY.N) in the all-important holiday season.
Best Buy, the largest consumer electronics chain, has
already said it would offer free shipping on online orders from
Nov. 1 through Dec. 27.
Earlier this month, top retail executives told Reuters they
planned to be highly promotional in categories like televisions
in the run-up to "Black Friday" on Nov. 25, the unofficial
start of the holiday selling season. [ID:nN1E7A60B1]
U.S. shoppers have held off on buying televisions and other
nonessential items in the anemic economy, but retailers are
hoping to get those budget-conscious consumers to open their
wallets during the biggest selling season of the year.
Wal-Mart said the holiday shipping offer applies to a wide
range of products, including high-definition televisions,
laptops, e-readers and digital cameras.
"Our customers are stretched for time and dollars this
season," Joel Anderson, president and CEO of Walmart.com, said
in a statement.
U.S. shoppers plan to spend an average of $246 on
electronic gifts this holiday season, according to the Consumer
Electronics Association.
(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)