Sept 11 A cash and carry India joint venture
between Wal-Mart Stores and local firm Bharti
Enterprises plans to add 3-5 stores by end of the year, a
spokeswoman for the world's largest retailer said on Tuesday.
U.S. group Walmart operates 17 cash and carry, or wholesale
stores, in India in partnership with Bharti Enterprises, which
owns India's top mobile telecoms operator Bharti Airtel Ltd
.
Foreign ownership regulations in India do not allow global
hypermarket and supermarket chains such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and Carrefour SA to set up shops in the
country and tap the over $450 billion retail market.
Foreign players are, however, allowed to operate wholesale
stores.
In December last year, the government backtracked on its
decision to allow such chains to own 51 percent in India's
multi-brand retail sector after a huge political backlash.
Walmart also plans to ramp up the headcount at its unit,
@WalmartLabs, in the southern Indian city of Bangalore to about
200 by end 2012 from 125 now, Jermey King, Chief technical
Officer of Global e-Commerce, Walmart.com, told reporters.
The unit's job is to help Wal-Mart capture more online sales
from the proliferation of smartphones and social networking.