By Arpita Mukherjee
Sept 11 An Indian wholesale joint venture
between Wal-Mart Stores Inc and New Delhi-based Bharti
Enterprises plans to add between three and five stores in India
by the end of the year, a spokeswoman for the joint venture
said.
Wal-Mart operates 17 wholesale stores under the "Best Price"
brand in partnership with Bharti Enterprises, a conglomerate
whose holdings include Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's top
mobile telecoms operator.
Foreign ownership regulations in India do not allow global
hypermarket and supermarket chains such as Wal-Mart and
Carrefour SA to open shops in the country's $450
billion-plus retail market.
Foreign players are, however, allowed to operate wholesale
stores in partnership with local companies.
The Bharti joint venture puts Wal-Mart in a strong position
to set up retail outlets when the law changes as Bharti owns 186
"Easyday" stores across India and a distribution joint venture
with Singapore-based food company Del Monte Pacific Ltd
.
In December last year, the government backtracked on its
decision to allow foreign multi-brand retail chains to set up
majority owned local operations after a huge political backlash.
The joint venture is optimistic that the government will
eventually allow foreign multi-brand retailers to enter the
Indian market, the spokeswoman said at an event in the southern
city of Bangalore.
Wal-Mart also plans to ramp up the headcount at @WalmartLabs
in Bangalore to about 200 by the end of 2012 from 125 now, said
Jermey King, chief technical officer of global e-commerce at
Walmart.com.
@WalmartLabs, which manages Wal-Mart websites, is working to
help Wal-Mart capture more online sales from smartphones and
social networking.