* To add 50 wholesale outlets over 4-5 years; runs 20 now
* Wal-Mart has yet to apply to open retail stores in India
* Company did not open any India wholesale stores in 2013
By Nandita Bose
MUMBAI, April 8 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on
Tuesday announced plans to open 50 more wholesale outlets in
India and start online operations to sell to small shopkeepers,
several months after it decided against opening its own retail
stores there.
The world's largest retailer said it would open the stores
over four to five years.
The company already has 20 Indian wholesale outlets. They
sell goods to small shopkeepers, who dominate the nation's $500
billion retail market, rather than directly to consumers.
Wal-Mart has no retail stores in India.
Wal-Mart's growth in India has been stunted by an internal
bribery probe, uncertainty over regulations on foreign
investment in the country, and in October, the severing of a
partnership with New Delhi-based Bharti Enterprises aimed at
opening retail stores.
Full foreign ownership of wholesale, or "cash-and-carry",
stores is allowed in India and has not generated any political
opposition. Wal-Mart has been operating under the wholesale
format in India since 2006.
Globally, Wal-Mart operates 359 wholesale stores, compared
with 5,633 retail outlets, according to its most recent annual
report.
In 2013, Wal-Mart did not open a single wholesale outlet in
India despite plans to open eight during the year.
"We are evaluating and reinforcing procedures and programs
relating to all compliance areas, including licensing and
permits, food safety, and responsible sourcing, among others,"
Scott Price, Wal-Mart's Asia chief executive, said in a
statement announcing the rollout.
A company executive in India said the first new outlets
among the 50 would open soon in western and southern India,
including the states of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.
The executive, who requested anonymity because he was not
authorized to speak to the media, said Wal-Mart would start the
online business on a wholesale basis and sell goods to traders
on a "very small" scale.
India does not allow foreign retailers to sell goods online
directly to consumers.
Wal-Mart named a new India head in December and said then
that its focus in the country would be on opening wholesale
stores and building its supply chain.
The company's desire to enter India with supermarkets has
been met with fierce opposition from small shopkeepers and
political parties.
Sources at Wal-Mart have said they are waiting until after
national elections in May before applying to operate retail
stores in India in case a new government overturns a rule
allowing direct investment in supermarkets.
On Monday, the political party expected to lead India's next
government said it would bar foreign supermarkets.
Shares of Wal-Mart were up 0.8 percent at $77.93 in
afternoon trading.
