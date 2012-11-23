MUMBAI Nov 23 The Indian joint venture of
Wal-Mart Stores Inc has suspended its chief financial
officer and other employees as it investigates alleged
violations of U.S. anti-bribery laws, a development that could
hamper India's efforts to open its domestic supermarket sector
to foreign investment.
Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, said last week it
has opened internal inquiries or investigations into bribery
allegations in a number of countries including Brazil, China and
India, which follows an earlier probe in Mexico.
"The suspension is a routine global practice followed in
such investigations," an official at the Indian unit said,
declining to be named. "We cannot carry out a fair investigation
when the people we are investigating are in office. What we must
not forget is they are innocent until proven guilty," the person
said.
Separately, a spokeswoman for the joint venture confirmed
the suspensions and said the venture was "committed to
conducting a complete and thorough investigation." Wal-Mart's
partner in the venture is Bharti Enterprises.
Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, declined to say
whether similar suspensions could be carried out elsewhere as
its investigation proceeds.
"We are a committed to conducting a complete and thorough
investigation," Wal-Mart said in a statement. "It would be
inappropriate for us to comment further until we have finished
the investigation."
If any alleged improper conduct occurred, then the
suspensions by Wal-Mart "will serve it well in the eyes of
enforcement agencies" such as the Department of Justice and the
Securities and Exchange Commission, in deciding how to resolve
the broader case, said Mike Koehler, assistant professor of law
at Southern Illinois University School of Law, who also runs the
FCPA Professor blog, a forum focused on the Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act.
"Suspensions are common in situations like this. Companies
that are under FCPA scrutiny want to demonstrate to enforcement
agencies that upon learning of improper conduct, they took
effective remedial measures," said Koehler. "Part of doing that
is to isolate current employees from their positions, so that
any improper conduct does not continue."
Indian authorities are also investigating claims that
Wal-Mart violated foreign exchange rules when it invested $100
million in a domestic unit owned by its wholesale joint-venture
partner.
Indian opposition parties and allies within the Congress
party-led coalition government in New Delhi are opposed to
allowing global giants like Wal-Mart into the retail sector,
saying to do so would drive small traders out of business.
After several delays, the government in September finally
allowed foreign direct investment in the sector to revive
stalled reforms and help halt a slide in economic growth.
On Thursday, when the Indian parliament opened for its
winter session, opposition politicians demanded a debate and
vote on the policy decision and have threatened to halt
parliamentary proceedings.