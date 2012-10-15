By Nandita Bose
| NARAYANGAON, India
NARAYANGAON, India Oct 16 As Wal-Mart Stores
Inc ramps up its operations in India, it needs to find
more farmers like Yogesh Todkari.
His acre of cauliflowers is big, leafy, and a deep shade of
green, thanks to modern irrigation and quality nutrients and
seeds - all provided by the world's largest retailer. Most
farmers in India, though, don't meet Wal-Mart's standards.
"They train us and assist us right from when the crop is
sown to when it's harvested. They give us a higher price than
the market for better quality," said Todkari, 29, who works the
field in western India with his elderly father.
Investing in farmers to help them improve quality and
efficiency, and getting around the army of costly middlemen,
will be key to whether global chains like Wal-Mart and Tesco Plc
succeed where local operators have failed to make a
profit. It will also be a test of whether India's politically
fraught decision to allow in global supermarkets in order to
modernise its food supply chain proves to be the right one.
"We plan to procure as much as we can via direct farming so
the procurement from traders in local markets is as little as
possible," said Krishnakant Reddy, who is in charge of direct
farming in south and west India for Wal-Mart, which already
operates in India through 17 wholesale stores.
Under the reforms, foreign retailers must source at least 30
percent of their goods from local, small industries.
India recently let in global supermarkets, despite heavy
political opposition, in the hope of improving the supply chain
and bringing down wastage and costs in a country where one-third
of fresh produce rots and food inflation is persistent.
Wal-Mart, by far the most aggressive foreign supermarket
operator in India, expects to open its first store selling
directly to the public in 12-18 months, and aims to turn a
profit in 10 years, something it hasn't managed in China after
12 years.
To get there, Wal-Mart plans to sign up 35,000 farmers over
the next three years, up from the 6,700 it has now. Fresh
produce accounts for about 30 percent of Wal-Mart's sales in its
wholesale outlets in India.
Wal-Mart must buy in small batches from small plot-holders
in a country where more than 80 percent of farms are under 2
hectares. That means contracting with thousands of farmers will
still yield only a few thousand tonnes. In North America,
retailers like Wal-Mart can buy from a few hundred farmers who
provide hundreds of thousand of tonnes of produce between them.
"It's going to be a huge challenge and requires a lot of
work on the ground," Reddy said during a recent visit to
Narayangaon, a few hours from the city of Pune where Wal-Mart
runs one of its seven Indian farm procurement centres.
CUTTING OUT THE MIDDLE MAN
Wal-Mart is trying to learn from the difficulties of Indian
chain operators such as Reliance Industries and
Shoppers Stop, most of which rely on middlemen after
struggling to establish a strong direct farm supplier base.
Skirting the entrenched network of middlemen, who opposed
the government's decision to allow in supermarkets and includes
both traders and local markets run by state Agricultural Produce
Marketing Committees (APMCs), isn't easy.
States require all farm produce to be sold through
government regulated markets, and impose registration and
transaction taxes on buyers, in addition to fees charged by
middlemen operating in the markets. In some states, including
Karnataka, buyers can purchase directly from farmers, but still
have to pay taxes and fees both to the APMC and middlemen.
In Maharashtra, where Narayangaon is located, Wal-Mart must
truck the produce it buys from Todkari about 20 minutes away to
an APMC market and pay fees before delivering it to stores.
"The APMC fee is actually a tax for doing nothing and that
is detrimental to direct farming," said Raj Jain, who heads
Wal-Mart in India and like the Confederation of Indian Industry,
a large trade group, wants to get rid of the APMC system.
Traders were among the most vocal opponents of letting in
foreign retailers, a move whose impact will be dulled by
allowing states to opt in or out. Under populist pressure, most
states plan to keep global operators out, at least for now.
"The government is thinking of cutting us out without even
thinking about the families who depend on this. We facilitate
trade in these markets. Thousands of jobs across India depend on
this," said Rajesh More, a trader at the APMC market in the
neighbouring village of Manchar.
There are an estimated 50 million small traders involved in
the farm-to-store agriculture business across India, according
to the Confederation of All India Traders.
The Congress party-led coalition government in New Delhi
defended its decision to allow in foreign retailers as
benefiting farmers and reducing dependence on the middlemen
network. Congress is also the ruling party in Maharashtra.
"The government has anyway let the foreigners in, which will
hurt small store owners, and now they're targeting us," More
said.
HANDPICKED
The region near Pune is one of India's most productive for
horticulture, and Todkari is among only 600 farmers to have met
Wal-Mart's standards. The retailer targets a small number of
farmers who are respected locally and can convince others to
work for the grocery giant.
"This is mainly done to build trust as most Indian farmers
haven't heard of Wal-Mart and are apprehensive about working
with us," Reddy said.
The farmers Wal-Mart selects are suited to modern
irrigation, have higher yields and are capable of crop rotation.
Wal-Mart's investment in farmers is part of the $100 million
initial spending India requires foreign chains to make under the
retail reforms.
"Quality suppliers who these foreign chains can do business
with are still small in number and so are the supply bases where
they can procure from," said Debashish Mukherjee, partner at
consultancy AT Kearney.
Wal-Mart buys more than a dozen fresh produce items from the
Narayangaon area, including cabbages, tomatoes, onions, grapes,
cauliflowers and pomegranates.
The U.S.-based retailer has tie-ups in north India with
logistics companies to send fresh produce to store by
refrigerated truck - a facility it will extend to other farm
bases as procurement volumes increase.
"The produce has to be sent to the store even if cost-wise
it's a struggle. It's a business that needs scale and, now with
permission to open stores, we'll have that," said Reddy.
Wal-Mart says it pays farmers a premium of at least 3
percent above the market price for better quality produce. What
Wal-Mart doesn't buy, the farmer can sell at the local market.
Siddhesh Jagtap, who grows pomegranates in Narayangaon, was
not among Wal-Mart's chosen few. "They approached us, but never
came back. It doesn't hurt us as they don't procure a lot," he
said.
"If their requirements go up and they want to work with us,
we will be open. They give a good price and make timely payments
... which is all a farmer wants."
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Ian Geoghegan)