* Walmart focused on returns from existing divisions
* Sees further growth in groceries in Canada
* Business not where it could be in China
By Jessica Wohl and Allison Martell
April 12 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is focused
on improving results in China and other foreign countries where
it already operates, rather than on entering new markets, its
top international executive said on Thursday.
"Our focus this year in particular has been on improving
returns with our existing businesses," Walmart International
Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon told investors and
analysts at a meeting in Toronto that was also webcast.
Building on the success that Wal-Mart, the world's largest
retailer, has had in markets such as Canada and the United
Kingdom and moving past missteps in China and elsewhere are
critical to its future.
While the bulk of Wal-Mart's sales and profit come from the
United States, the international business is growing much
faster, as many U.S. markets are already saturated with stores
and the economy there remains sluggish.
Much of the meeting focused on Canada, where Walmart says it
is now the fastest-growing retailer. The chain's rapid expansion
is coming ahead of Target Corp's entry into that market.
Walmart plans to have 380 Canadian stores by the end of
January, up from 333 now. The 39 Zellers discount stores it
bought from Target -- which bought the leases from Hudson's Bay
Co to break into Canada -- will be up and running for the
holiday season. Target won't open any stores until the spring.
Walmart Canada also has been busy converting many of its
outlets to "supercenters," which sell a wider array of grocery
items than regular stores, along with general merchandise.
"Converting their traditional discount stores to
supercenters enables Walmart to gain a bigger chunk of
consumers' wallets and encourages more frequent trips," said
Natalie Berg, director of global research at Planet Retail.
Walmart Canada claims that nine out of 10 Canadians shop at
its stores, with 1.1 million customers a day.
Slightly more than half of the Canadian stores are now
supercenters, and Walmart Canada CEO Shelley Broader said the
chain had nearly doubled its share of the fresh food market over
the last two years.
"We are in our infancy in the food business," she said.
Walmart's supercenter expansion has put pressure on margins
at established Canadian grocers like Loblaw Cos Ltd,
Metro Inc and Empire Co Ltd's Sobeys chain.
Walmart Canada checks prices on thousands of items versus
more than two dozen chains and has seen the gap between its
prices and higher prices elsewhere widen recently. It has an 11
percent price gap to the market, Broader said.
"Our strategy is to be the price leader," David
Cheesewright, CEO of Walmart's EMEA region, said in an
interview. "It's a relative position."
CHINA NEEDS WORK
Walmart is getting ready to move to an everyday-low-price
model in China, taking cues from Brazil, where it already
switched to that model, McMillon said. Other countries planning
to switch to the "EDLP" model are Argentina, South Africa, India
and Chile, he said.
Brazil's first-quarter results should have "some things that
you'll be encouraged by," he said, without giving a forecast.
In China, some new stores have not been as strong as Walmart
would like, he said. And last year, Walmart China dealt with a
pork mislabeling problem that led to big leadership changes and
the temporary closure of some stores.
"A lot of issues have been identified in China over the last
few months," said McMillon. "It's just nowhere near what it
could be."
DEALS STILL POSSIBLE
Walmart International is looking at possible deals, both to
enter new countries and acquire technology and other
capabilities, but for now the focus is largely on improving
returns within its existing business, McMillon said.
Russia is one market that some industry experts expect
Walmart to take another look at, after closing its office there
in 2010 without opening any stores.
Walmart has no plans to enter Russia, but would not rule it
out for the future, McMillon said.
In the latest quarter, Walmart International grew faster
than its larger U.S. counterpart. Operating income rose 15.2
percent to nearly $2.31 billion at Walmart International and
increased 1.4 percent to $6.11 billion at Walmart U.S.
Wal-Mart closed up 34 cents to $60.14 on Thursday.