Jan 10 Cathy Smith, Wal-Mart Stores Inc's finance chief for the international division, will leave at the end of the month to take a "leadership position" at an unidentified company, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing internal company memos.

Smith also leads the international division's strategy. The division generated $135 billion in sales in 2013.

Before joining Wal-Mart in 2010, Smith had been executive vice president and chief financial officer at GameStop Corp .

Brett Biggs, who is executive vice president and chief financial officer for Walmart U.S, is slated to replace Smith at Walmart International, the WSJ said. The Journal said the Wal-Mart memos were sent on Thursday.

Biggs was senior vice president of operations for the company's retail warehouse chain, Sam's Club, before he became CFO of Walmart U.S.

Wal-Mart spokesman Kevin Gardner could not be reached immediately for comment.