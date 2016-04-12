By Nathan Layne
| April 12
April 12 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on
Tuesday that it was partnering with ChannelAdvisor Corp
, a software company that aggregates retailers and
brands for online marketplaces, in an effort to expand the
number of products on its website.
The deal should make it easier for the thousands of
retailers and vendors that are working with ChannelAdvisor to
get their products on Wal-Mart's website. Wal-Mart has made
expanding its online assortment, currently at about 9 million
items, a priority for its online business this year.
While Wal-Mart procures and warehouses many of the
high-volume products on its own, like other retailers it has
turned to third-party sellers to round out its assortment. That
includes online industry leader Amazon.com Inc, which
has more than 200 million products for sale.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in San Bruno, Cal., and Mari Saito
in Las Vegas; Editing by Matthew Lewis)