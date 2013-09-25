Sept 25 Wal-Mart Stores Inc shares fell
as much as 2.1 percent in afternoon trading on Wednesday after a
report by Bloomberg News said the retailer is cutting orders
with suppliers this quarter and next quarter to address rising
inventories.
The report said that last week, an ordering manager at the
company described the pullback in an email to a supplier, who
said others got similar messages.
A company spokesman was not immediately available for
comment. Wal-Mart spokesman David Tovar was quoted in the story
saying the order pullback is not "across the board" and is
happening "category by category."
"In some cases, we're going to be taking less, in some we're
going to be taking more," he said.
Wal-Mart shares traded down 1.5 percent to $74.61. They were
down as much as 2.1 percent after the report.
(Reporting By Edward Tobin; Editing by Carol Bishopric)