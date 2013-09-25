(Adds response from Wal-Mart, adds details on inventory and
Sept 25 Wal-Mart Stores Inc shares fell
1.5 percent on Wednesday after a report by Bloomberg News said
the retailer is cutting orders with suppliers this quarter and
next quarter to address rising inventories.
The report said that last week, an ordering manager at the
company described the pullback in an email to a supplier, who
said other suppliers received similar messages.
"The story is completely inaccurate," said Wal-Mart
spokesman David Tovar. "Merchandise goes up and down at stores
every day."
Wal-Mart shares, a component of the Dow Jones industrial
average, fell as much as 2.9 percent after the report was
published on Wednesday before closing 1.5 percent lower at
$74.65 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Bill Simon, the chief executive officer of Walmart U.S., the
company's largest division, said in August that inventory in his
U.S. division jumped 6.9 percent that quarter, citing
softer-than-anticipated sales, a delay in the arrival of warm
summer weather and shifts in the timing of when it received
back-to-school and holiday merchandise.
"While we're not concerned about the quality of the
inventory, it will continue to be an area of focus in the coming
months," Simon said on the company's conference call after it
released quarterly earnings on Aug. 15.
Some companies that supply to Wal-Mart have already said or
hinted that the retailer was decreasing certain orders.
Elizabeth Arden Inc, for example, said on Aug. 8 that
Wal-Mart ordered less than it had anticipated, especially in
June.
Still, the retailer has been forecasting better sales. Simon
said on Sept. 11 that he expected sales to improve in the second
half of the year after his chain posted declines in sales at
stores open at least a year - better known as same-store sales -
in both the first and second quarters.
Tovar was quoted in the Bloomberg story as saying the order
pullback is not "across the board" and is happening "category by
category."
"In some cases, we're going to be taking less, in some we're
going to be taking more," Tovar said in the Bloomberg story.
