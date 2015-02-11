Feb 11 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would invest about C$340 million ($269.16 million) to boost its presence in Canada this fiscal year.

The move comes less than a month after rival Target Corp said it would exit Canada.

Wal-Mart said it would spend about C$230 million of its planned investment on 29 supercentres, including the expansion of several stores to add full grocery departments.

Wal-Mart 's current fiscal year ends on Jan. 31, 2016. ($1 = 1.2632 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)