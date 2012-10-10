Oct 10 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is gaining
market share nearly everywhere it runs stores and still sees its
international business as a growth engine despite its decision
to slow down store openings in some key countries, Chief
Executive Mike Duke said on Wednesday.
Duke also said that he believes the world's largest retailer
is "playing to win in a very real way now" in e-commerce. The
CEO is pleased with the progress Wal-Mart has made in online
search and other areas, he said at the company's annual meeting
with analysts and investors, which was also broadcast over the
Internet.
Wal-Mart still plans to open more stores around the world,
but, as it said earlier this year, will slow down store openings
in Brazil, China and Mexico. In Brazil and China, Wal-Mart has
said that it wants to work on making improvements in its
hundreds of stores. Meanwhile, the store approval process in
Mexico, where its local affiliate has more than 2,000 locations,
has slowed and become more complex in the wake of allegations
that the company had bribed government officials to speed up
approvals.