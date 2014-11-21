Nov 21 A group of Walmart employees pushing for
higher wages said they were planning to protest on Black Friday
at 1,600 U.S. stores in areas including Washington and Los
Angeles.
More than 60 protests will be held in the Washington area
alone in the "biggest Black Friday strike till date", pressure
group OUR Walmart said on a media call.
The group also plans strikes at the San Francisco Bay Area,
Sacramento, Chicago, Seattle, Texas, Minneapolis and Tampa among
other places.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, owner of Walmart brand stores,
and the largest private employer in the United States, has been
a target for activists in the contentious national debate over
proposals to raise the minimum wage.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Ramkumar Iyer in
Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)