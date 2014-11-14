Nov 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc workers plan to protest on Black Friday at about 1,600 stores in the United States to demand better wages and benefits, pressure group OUR Walmart said.

The group, pushing for better wages at Wal-Mart, said workers will be on the street on Black Friday if demands for a $15 per hour wage and consistent full-time work were not met. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)