SAN FRANCISCO, June 8 A U.S. judge on Friday said he was "seriously concerned" about whether women suing Wal-Mart Stores Inc had enough evidence to move forward with their refiled gender discrimination lawsuit.

The comments from U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer came at a court hearing in San Francisco. The women filed a regional lawsuit against the retailer after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a national class action last year.