Qatar state TV shuts down website after hacking attempts
DUBAI, June 8 Qatar's state-run television has shut down its website temporarily "for security reasons" after hacking attempts, it said on its Twitter feed on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 8 A U.S. judge on Friday said he was "seriously concerned" about whether women suing Wal-Mart Stores Inc had enough evidence to move forward with their refiled gender discrimination lawsuit.
The comments from U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer came at a court hearing in San Francisco. The women filed a regional lawsuit against the retailer after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a national class action last year.
DUBAI, June 8 Qatar's state-run television has shut down its website temporarily "for security reasons" after hacking attempts, it said on its Twitter feed on Thursday.
DOHA, June 8 Saudi Arabia's foreign minister flew to Muscat on Thursday to hold talks with Omani officials, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television reported, as tensions rose between Qatar and other Arab powers locked in a diplomatic crisis.