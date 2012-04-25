WILMINGTON, Del, April 25 A shareholder sued the
board and several officers of Wal-Mart Stores Inc on
Wednesday over allegations that the company's Mexican affiliate
paid bribes to local officials.
The lawsuit seeks to recover damage to the company's
reputation as well as costs of investigating the claims,
according to the complaint, which was filed in the Court of
Chancery in Delaware, where Wal-Mart is incorporated.
The "illegal payments have and will continue to irreparably
damage Wal-Mart's corporate image and goodwill and jeopardize
its ability to do business in foreign countries," said the
lawsuit, which was brought by Henrietta Klein.
The complaint was filed as a derivative lawsuit, which seeks
to recover money on behalf of the company rather than
shareholders.