July 23 The Delaware Supreme Court affirmed on Wednesday a lower court ruling that ordered Wal-Mart Stores Inc to provide a shareholder with documents related to the company's internal investigation of allegations that the retailer had paid bribes in Mexico.

Wal-Mart had appealed a ruling by Delaware's lower Court of Chancery that ordered the company to produce documents to an Indiana union pension trust. The trust had sued Wal-Mart for access to the documents, saying it needed them to determine if the company's board breached duties to shareholders by failing to investigate bribery allegations. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)