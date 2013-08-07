HONG KONG Aug 7 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is
considering making a bid for the Hong Kong supermarket business
being sold by a company controlled by Asia's richest man Li
Ka-shing, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Li's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd conglomerate has set an
Aug. 16 deadline for initial bids for ParknShop, which it values
at as much as $4 billion, sparking interest from corporate and
private equity buyers.
Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, is working with a
bank as it weighs its options for ParknShop ahead of next week's
preliminary bid deadline, the people added.
Wal-Mart declined to comment. The sources declined to be
identified as the discussions were confidential.
Last year, Wal-Mart announced plans to open 100 new stores
in China over the next three years and creating 18,000 jobs in
an effort to boost its mainland China business. Wal-Mart opened
its first China store in 1996 and now operates over 380 stores
spread across various formats, including Supercenters, Sam's
Clubs and Neighborhood Markets.