* Wal-Mart operates 380 stores in China
* First-round bids for ParknShop due next week
* Private equity firms KKR, TPG invited to bid-sources
By Stephen Aldred and Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Aug 7 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is
considering making a bid for the Hong Kong supermarket business
being sold by a company controlled by Asia's richest man Li
Ka-shing, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Li's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd conglomerate has set an
Aug. 16 deadline for initial bids for ParknShop, which it values
at as much as $4 billion, sparking interest from corporate and
private equity buyers.
Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, is working with a
bank as it weighs its options for ParknShop ahead of next week's
preliminary bid deadline, the people said.
Wal-Mart declined to comment. The sources declined to be
identified because the discussions are confidential.
Last year, Wal-Mart announced plans to open 100 new stores
in China over the next three years and create 18,000 jobs in an
effort to boost its mainland China business. Wal-Mart opened its
first China store in 1996 and now operates over 380 stores
spread across various formats, including Supercenters, Sam's
Clubs and Neighborhood Markets.
But foreign retailers such as Wal-Mart have found it
challenging to manage growth in China. Sun Art Retail Group Ltd
, a joint venture between Taiwan conglomerate Ruentex
Group and privately held by French retailer Groupe Auchan SA
, is China's largest hypermarket chain.
While private equity firms were not initially invited to
participate in the process, more recently KKR & Co LP
and TPG Capital have been invited to bid, the people said.
Other buyout firms including Blackstone Group LP have
held talks with banks about financing a possible bid, they
added.
KKR declined to comment, while Blackstone and TPG did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Li's Hutchison Whampoa is being advised by Bank of America
Corp and Goldman Sachs on a strategic review of
the ParknShop supermarket business that could lead to a sale.
DUOPOLY MARKET
Japan's Aeon Co Ltd, China Resources Enterprise
Ltd, Sun Art Retail, and Australian retailers Wesfarmers Ltd
and Woolworths Ltd are among the eight parties
invited to the process and weighing bids, Reuters previously
reported.
The auction is generating interest as it offers an
opportunity to operate in a market that is dominated by two
large players. Li's ParknShop and Singapore's Dairy Farm
International Ltd dominate Hong Kong's supermarket
business. ParknShop has a 33.1 percent share and Dairy Farm has
39.8 percent, according to London-based Euromonitor.
Corporate buyers like Wal-Mart could use ParknShop as a
platform to expand into China.
Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillion has said previously that
expansion into new countries is not Wal-Mart's main focus, as it
is focused on making improvements to businesses in growing
markets such as China and Brazil.
ParknShop, which operates 345 stores in Hong Kong, mainland
China and Macau, earned HK$21.7 billion ($2.8 billion) in
revenue last year, according to a recent statement from
Hutchison. About 270 of the stores are located in Hong Kong.
Octogenarian Li, ranked by Forbes as Asia's richest man in
2012, is planning to sell the business to focus on Hutchison's
health and beauty retail operations, which have a bigger global
footprint and offer higher margins compared with the supermarket
business, sources previously told Reuters.
Private equity firms have a long history of making profits
from retail and consumer businesses, and the auction offers a
rare chance for them to invest a large chunk of capital in Asia.
However, they may find the high valuation for ParknShop a
challenge unless they can find partners for their bids. Private
equity firms usually cannot invest more than 10 percent of a
fund in one deal, to limit damages from a failed investment.