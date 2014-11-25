(Repeats to add keyword used by some clients)
Nov 25 Wal-Mart Stores Inc Chief
Merchandising Officer Duncan Mac Naughton has decided to leave
the retailer to pursue new opportunities, according to a company
memo provided to media.
The move comes as Wal-Mart and other retailers gear up for
the holiday shopping season.
Greg Foran, head of the retailer's U.S. operations, said in
the memo that he had decided not to name a new chief
merchandising officer at this time and would have other team
members report directly to him.
