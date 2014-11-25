(Adds comment from spokeswoman, sources close to company;
Nov 25 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said its U.S.
chief merchandising officer was leaving the company in a
management shuffle just as the crucial holiday shopping season
kicks into gear.
Duncan Mac Naughton, who had held the post since 2011, was
departing to pursue new opportunities, Wal-Mart said on Tuesday.
The move had been somewhat expected for months after Mac
Naughton was passed over for the top U.S. job in favor of Greg
Foran, according to two people close to the company. Mac
Naughton was not immediately available for comment.
The chief merchandising position is vital at any retailer
since it involves oversight of product and promotional
strategies.
Mac Naughton was a public figure at Wal-Mart, appearing
before investors and media. Two weeks ago, he laid out the
company's plans for five days of promotions around Black Friday
to kick off the year-end shopping season.
With the holiday season already in motion, the onus is now
on the store operators to execute on those plans, spokeswoman
Deisha Barnett said.
Foran, who heads Wal-Mart's U.S. operations, said in an
internal memo provided to media that he had decided not to name
a new chief merchandising officer at this time. Instead, other
merchandising executives would report directly to him.
Mac Naughton, who joined Wal-Mart in 2009 as chief
merchandising officer of Canadian operations, struggled to lift
the performance of its 4,300 U.S. stores. The company posted six
straight quarters of flat or declining sales at stores open at
least a year before eking out a 0.5 percent gain in the quarter
ended Oct. 31.
Foran had indicated he wanted to make changes to the stores.
At an investor conference in October, he identified a series of
"urgent agenda items" that included making sure the shelves are
better stocked and bolstering the offering of fresh groceries.
As part of the management shuffle, Foran said Steve
Bratspies would shift from executive vice president of general
merchandise to executive vice president of food, with a focus on
fresh grocery offerings.
Shares of Wal-Mart were down 0.5 percent at $84.96 in
afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)