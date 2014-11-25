(Adds details, background)
Nov 25 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's chief
merchandising officer, Duncan Mac Naughton, is expected to
announce his departure from the world's largest retailer just
days before Black Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
Mac Naughton joined the company in 2009 as chief
merchandising officer of Wal-Mart Canada and moved over to the
merchandising operations at the U.S. business in 2010, according
to the company's website.
Mac Naughton was considered a potential successor to lead
Wal-Mart's U.S. business when U.S. Chief Executive Bill Simon
announced his resignation in July, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1vI2rtA)
The company replaced Simon with Asia chief Greg Foran.
Earlier this week, the company changed the reporting
structure of the marketing division so the chief marketing
officer would report directly to Foran, rather than to Mac
Naughton, the Journal reported.
Wal-Mart said in June that Joel Anderson, chief executive of
its U.S. website Walmart.com, would step down, at a time the
company plans to speed up investments in technology to boost
sales at its fast-growing e-commerce business.
Earlier this month, Wal-Mart reported a rise in its
same-store sales, first time in seven quarters, helped by lower
gas prices but warned that it was preparing for a bruising
holiday season as it moves to match prices with online outlets.
Representatives at Walmart did not immediately respond to an
email seeking comment outside regular business hours.
