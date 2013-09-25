Sept 25 Wal-Mart Stores Inc, whose focus
on low-cost sourcing helped to fuel the offshoring of U.S.
manufacturing, has been promoting a patriotic new image in
recent months.
The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company says it is "leading
an American renewal in manufacturing" and "bringing jobs back to
the U.S." with its pledge made in January to buy an additional
$50 billion in U.S.-made goods over the next 10 years.
But an examination of the company's "Made in America"
campaign suggests Wal-Mart's caught on to a reshoring phenomenon
that was already underway.
In many cases, Wal-Mart's suppliers had already decided to
produce in the United States, as rising wages in China and other
emerging economies, along with increased labor productivity and
flexibility back home, eroded the allure of offshore production.
Though wrapped in the stars and stripes, the world's largest
retailer's push to bring jobs back to the United States also
makes business sense both for suppliers and retailers.
Some manufacturers are finding they can profitably produce
certain goods at home that they once made offshore. And
retailers like Wal-Mart benefit from being able to buy those
goods closer to distribution centers and stores with lower
shipping costs, while gaining goodwill by selling more U.S.-made
products.
"This is not a public relations effort. This is an economic,
financial, mathematical-driven effort. The economics are
substantially different than they were in the 80s and 90s,"
Bill Simon, chief executive of the Walmart U.S. chain, told the
Reuters Global Consumer and Retail Summit earlier this month.
The initiative is modest for now. For a company with $466.1
billion in annual sales, an additional $50 billion of spending
over a decade will barely register. Also, the main Walmart U.S.
unit sells mostly groceries and already procures two-thirds of
its goods - including a lot of food - from U.S. sources.
Wal-Mart's high-profile commitment is, though, an important
symbolic shift. A retailer that for decades has prompted
hundreds of U.S. companies to move production overseas, thanks
to its relentless insistence on cost-cutting, now is urging at
least some production back. It will even offer longer-term
purchasing guidance to some companies to encourage them.
Hampton Products International did not need Wal-Mart to tell
it about the changing cost structure of global commerce.
Hampton, which supplies locks and door hardware to retailers
including Wal-Mart, began "resurrecting manufacturing" at its
Wisconsin plant back in 2008, said CEO H. Kim Kelley.
Wal-Mart's push this year served mainly to speed its
business decision, Kelley said. "We moved much more quickly and
aggressively to ramp manufacturing to meet Wal-Mart's
timetable," he said.
But ultimately, Hampton's decision to manufacture some
products back in the United States was driven by simple but
compelling math, Kelley said. Take the example of a door
hardware part that Kelley declined - citing competitive issues -
to define more precisely than that.
Over the past six years, the price of producing the part in
China has risen 24 percent to $2.20 from $1.77, because of the
Chinese currency's appreciation and increased labor costs. Throw
in transport costs and U.S. tariffs, and that product, delivered
to the United States today, would cost about $2.53, Kelley said.
By moving production back to the United States, Hampton can
make the part today for just $2.16, a nearly 15 percent saving
even including the amortized investment in its new U.S. plant.
In addition, Hampton has reduced inventory sitting idle on a
ship or in finished goods in its distribution centers.
Relocating production to the United States also yields a
number of soft but important benefits, Kelley said. These
include better control of the manufacturing process, an ability
to respond swiftly to customers, and a much smaller impact on
the environment as the U.S. plant uses less energy than its
Chinese counterpart and is 7,500 miles closer to where the
product is sold.
"The benefits are obvious," said Kelley. "We cut our costs,
improve our sustainability, reduce the cost of finished goods
inventory and create U.S. jobs."
COMMITMENTS HELP SOME SUPPLIERS
Wal-Mart's push is aimed at product categories that have
been difficult to produce at a cost advantage in the United
States for some time. The retailer plans to sell everything from
General Electric Co light bulbs made in Ohio and Illinois
to Element Electronics Corp televisions that will be assembled
in South Carolina.
The latest company to sign on is Korona S.A., a Polish
candlemaker that will produce Walmart U.S.'s Mainstays tea light
candles in Virginia, a move that Wal-Mart said took more than a
year to put together.
Wal-Mart still declines to sign long-term contracts with
suppliers, but its market power is so immense that companies
will sometimes make investments based on expected demand from
the retailer. Also, Wal-Mart has helped some suppliers make
contact with state economic development officials who can offer
tax breaks or other incentives.
Renfro Corp began ramping up U.S. sock production two years
ago, said CEO Bud Kilby, sinking more than $10 million into two
factories in Tennessee and Alabama and hiring nearly 250 new
workers. It is ready to do more now that Wal-Mart has asked
Renfro to further expand its U.S. capacity.
Wal-Mart has not given Renfro firm orders associated with
the request, but the sock maker is set to invest at least
another $10 million and create another 195 jobs, Kilby said.
"We trust them," Kilby said. "They asked us to do it and
they made a commitment to support it and to buy product. But
there is no contractual agreement - no purchase orders or
anything like that."
Wal-Mart's U.S. manufacturing summit in Orlando, Florida in
August featured speakers such as Commerce Secretary Penny
Pritzker and GE CEO Jeff Immelt. The meeting gave hundreds of
suppliers the chance to meet with governors or economic
development officials from 34 states, as well as two banks and
one private equity firm.
"We can provide the certainty to the people who invest
capital, to make it worthwhile," said Simon, the Walmart U.S.
CEO.
Wal-Mart sometimes makes what it calls "multi-year
commitments" based on financial data suppliers share.
"It really depends on what they need and how much of their
capital expense and their strategic plan they're willing to
share," said Michelle Gloeckler, senior vice president of
Walmart U.S.'s home business and a leading executive on the
retailer's Made-in-America commitment.
When 1888 Mills LLC came to Wal-Mart in 2012, it projected
that the cost of making towels in the United States was coming
closer to the cost of overseas production. The textiles company
felt it could order new machinery to help it reduce the cost
differential, but only if it had a multi-year commitment from
Wal-Mart, Gloeckler recalled.
Wal-Mart crunched the numbers and agreed to carry 1888
Mills' "Made Here" towels for an undisclosed number of years. It
also agreed to stock 600 stores at first and then add more as
production increased, a staged rollout unusual for the chain.
The "Made Here" towels are selling 30 percent better than
those they replaced on the shelf that were made outside the
United States by another supplier, Gloeckler said.
"NOT AN AGGRESSIVE TARGET"
Management consultants began highlighting the benefits of
U.S. manufacturing years ago.
With wages rising elsewhere and U.S. energy costs on the
decline, the United States can be a competitive manufacturing
hub again, says Hal Sirkin, a senior partner of the Boston
Consulting Group and co-author of the book "Globality: Competing
with Everyone from Everywhere for Everything" who spoke at
Wal-Mart's summit.
"We are seeing a lot of products now that have already
reached the point where it is already cheaper to manufacture it
and deliver it in the United States than to have it made in
China and have it shipped across and pay tariffs and duties," he
said.
It costs slightly more to make a vacuum cleaner in China
than in the United States when you add up the cost of labor,
buying components and raw materials, overhead, energy costs,
shipping and "soft costs" such as managing inventory, he said.
Labor costs are typically about 20 to 25 percent of the
total cost of a product. For categories like clothing, that
require more manual work, production is likely to stay in
countries with lower wages, Sirkin said.
Manufacturing experts largely welcome Wal-Mart's commitment
to purchase U.S. goods, though the size of its pledge has not
impressed them.
"It's not an aggressive target," said Thomas Duesterberg,
executive director of the Manufacturing and Society in the 21st
Century project at the Aspen Institute.
Wal-Mart says that $50 billion is just a starting point.
The retailer's effort matters regardless of the size, said
Suzanne Berger, a professor and manufacturing expert at the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology. "A Wal-Mart decision,
however minimal or cosmetic, is a powerful signal," she said.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl and James B. Kelleher in Chicago;
Editing by David Greising and Tim Dobbyn)