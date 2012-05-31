ROGERS, Ark. May 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
does not expect ongoing investigations into possible foreign
bribery to impact new store growth internationally, Walmart
International CEO Doug McMillon said on Thursday.
The world's largest retailer has been under fire from
shareholders and activists after the New York Times reported in
April that management at Wal-Mart de Mexico, or
Walmex, allegedly orchestrated bribes of $24 million to help it
grow quickly last decade and that Wal-Mart's top brass tried to
cover it up.
"I'm not expecting any impact as it relates to new store
growth, we'll see, only time will tell," McMillon told reporters
gathered in Rogers, Arkansas.
"We're not going to tolerate a lack of compliance in any
country around the world or at any level in the company," he
said when asked about the investigations.
Wal-Mart would like to grow in Japan, and would consider
acquisitions to do so, he added
Shares of Wal-Mart rose 1.5 percent to $66.45 on Thursday
afternoon. Wal-Mart was one of the few retailers posting gains
during the session.
