* Allegations involve Wal-Mart's largest foreign unit
* Times says company did not tell law enforcement officials
* Wal-Mart says committed to strong anti-corruption program
April 21 U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc
squelched its own internal investigation of allegations
made by a former executive of its subsidiary in Mexico that the
Mexican division had orchestrated a campaign of bribery to grab
market dominance, the New York Times reported on Saturday.
The paper said in September 2005 a senior Wal-Mart lawyer
received an e-mail from Sergio Cicero Zapata, a former executive
at the company's largest foreign unit, Wal-Mart de Mexico
, describing how the subsidiary had paid bribes to
obtain permits to build stores in the country.
Wal-Mart sent investigators to Mexico City and found
evidence of widespread bribery, but Wal-Mart's leaders then shut
down the investigation and notified neither American nor Mexican
law enforcement officials, the Times reported. The Times said
the company had found a paper trail of hundreds of suspect
payments totaling more than $24 million.
The Times reported that the former Wal-Mart executive gave
names, dates and bribe amounts, adding that he knew so much
because for years he had been the lawyer in charge of obtaining
construction permits for Wal-Mart de Mexico, or Walmex as the
company is known locally.
"We take compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices
Act (FCPA) very seriously and are committed to having a strong
and effective global anti-corruption program in every country in
which we operate," Wal-Mart said in a statement.
The Justice Department and the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission in the past few years have aggressively stepped up
enforcement of the FCPA, a 1970s law that bars bribes to
officials of foreign governments.
But the government units that enforce the law are staffed
with only a few dozen prosecutors and agents. Those units
traditionally rely on the companies to hire outside lawyers to
conduct the bulk of the investigation themselves since such
probes usually involves collecting millions of documents and
interviewing hundreds of witnesses outside the United States.
The companies then generally turn over to the agencies the
results of the investigation, which can cost tens or even
hundreds of millions of dollars in legal fees and take several
years to complete.
STEPS TO CONCEAL PAYMENTS
Wal-Mart found documents showing that Wal-Mart de Mexico's
top executives not only knew about the payments, but had taken
steps to conceal them from Wal-Mart's headquarters in
Bentonville, Arkansas, the newspaper reported.
The Times said that the company's lead investigator said
there was reasonable suspicion to believe Mexican and U.S. laws
had been violated and had recommended an expanded investigation,
but that instead Wal-Mart's leaders shut it down.
None of Wal-Mart de Mexico's leaders were disciplined, the
report said.
Eduardo Castro-Wright, whom the former executive identified
as the driving force behind years of bribery, was promoted to
vice chairman of Wal-Mart in 2008, the paper said.
Wal-Mart declined to make him available for an interview.
In a meeting at which the bribery was discussed, then-Chief
Executive H. Lee Scott rebuked internal investigators for being
overly aggressive, the report said.
Days later, the paper said its records showed Wal-Mart's top
lawyer arranged to ship the internal investigators' files on the
case to Mexico City.
Primary responsibility for the investigation was then given
to the general counsel of Wal-Mart de Mexico, who was alleged
to have authorized bribes, the Times said.
"Many of the alleged activities in The New York Times
article are more than six years old," the company said in a
statement.
"We are deeply concerned by these allegations and are
working aggressively to determine what happened."
A spokesman at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
said the agency did not have any comment on the Times report. A
Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.