MEXICO CITY, April 24 Nearly half of Mexico's
state prosecuting authorities said on Tuesday they had no
immediate plans to investigate allegations of corruption by the
Mexican arm of Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
The New York Times reported over the weekend that Wal-Mart
had silenced an internal investigation into hundreds of suspect
payments worth more than $24 million made to expand its business
in Mexico, where it is the biggest retailer.
The Mexican economy ministry said on Monday the Wal-Mart
allegations were a matter for local or state governments, not
federal authorities, while adding that the government would
cooperate with any U.S. investigation.
Reuters spoke to officials from prosecuting authorities in
nearly all of Mexico's 31 states on Tuesday, and none knew of
any concrete plans to launch a probe into the Wal-Mart case.
Fourteen of the regional prosecuting authorities, including
those in the capital, explicitly said no investigations were
underway because no complaints had been filed against Wal-Mart.
"I don't think any investigation will open here (in Mexico
City) because this case comes from the United States, so if
there is any intervention by the Mexican government it would be
via international agreements," said a spokesman for state
prosecutors in the capital.
The bribery scandal has knocked more than $10 billion from
Wal-Mart's market value, and the company said on Tuesday it
appointed a global officer to oversee compliance with a U.S. law
that forbids bribes to foreign officials.
Wal-Mart said on Saturday it had begun an investigation last
fall into its compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices
Act. It said it had disclosed the probe to the U.S. Department
of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Leading Mexican politicians, including presidential
front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto, have called for the allegations
to be investigated in Mexico, a country where paying bribes is
often taken for granted by many small businesses.