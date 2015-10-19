(Adds details; background on probes in Mexico and India)
Oct 19 A federal probe into allegations of
corruption at Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Mexico operations
has found few major offenses, and is likely to result in a much
smaller case than investigators expected, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
The three-year investigation is mostly complete and the case
could be resolved with a fine and without any criminal charges,
the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1GljEyS)
As part of the same probe, investigators found evidence of
bribery in India, centering on widespread but relatively small
payments made to local officials, the Journal said. Wal-Mart is
likely to face U.S. foreign-bribery charges under the Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act over those payments, the newspaper said.
Wal-Mart spokesman Greg Hitt said the company was
cooperating with the government on the matter. A Justice
Department spokeswoman declined to comment on the status of the
investigation.
U.S. lawmakers launched an investigation after the New York
Times reported in 2012 that Wal-Mart de Mexico (Walmex) had
engaged in a multi-year campaign of bribery to build its
business. (nyti.ms/1XdXjYe)
The NYT report said a senior Wal-Mart lawyer had received an
email from a former Walmex executive in September 2005
describing how Wal-Mart de Mexico had paid bribes to obtain
permits to build stores across the country.
According to the Times, Wal-Mart sent investigators to
Mexico City and found a paper trail of suspect payments totaling
more than $24 million. But the company's top executives shut
down the probe and did not notify U.S. or Mexican law
enforcement officials until after the newspaper informed
Wal-Mart that it was looking into the issue.
After the NYT report in April 2012, Wal-Mart had lost $10
billion of its market value on concerns that the bribery
investigation in Mexico could be very costly and hinder its
plans to grow. (reut.rs/1RQX6Y0)
In November 2012, Indian authorities were investigating
claims that Wal-Mart violated foreign exchange rules when it
invested $100 million in its Indian joint venture. Wal-Mart's
Indian joint venture suspended its chief financial officer and
other employees as part of its investigations. (reut.rs/1OD64d0)
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel in New York and Shivam Srivastava
in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Anupama Dwivedi)