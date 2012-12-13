Dec 12 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in talks
to buy an 80 percent stake in Turkish retailer Migros Ticaret AS
from London-based private equity group BC Partners,
the Financial Times reported.
According to the paper, this deal would value Migros at more
than $4 billion including debt.
Walmart held meetings with Migros managers in recent days in
Turkey but it had not placed a bid for the Turkish retailer, the
paper said, citing several people familiar with the discussion.
Migros could not immediately be reached for a comment.
Wal-Mart spokesman Kevin Gardner said the company does not
comment on rumors and speculation.