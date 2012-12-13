Dec 12 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in talks to buy an 80 percent stake in Turkish retailer Migros Ticaret AS from London-based private equity group BC Partners, the Financial Times reported.

According to the paper, this deal would value Migros at more than $4 billion including debt.

Walmart held meetings with Migros managers in recent days in Turkey but it had not placed a bid for the Turkish retailer, the paper said, citing several people familiar with the discussion.

Migros could not immediately be reached for a comment.

Wal-Mart spokesman Kevin Gardner said the company does not comment on rumors and speculation.