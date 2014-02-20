(Corrects to show Wal-Mart's position has not changed on minimum wage order)

Feb 19 Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the largest private employer in the United States, said it remains "neutral" on the issue of the federal minimum wage order of at least $10.10 per hour as it already pays most full-time employees above that level.

"We are looking into the impact that this proposal will have on our business," Wal-Mart spokeswoman Brooke Buchanan told Reuters on Wednesday. "We remain neutral. Our position has not changed."

She said an earlier Bloomberg report that the world's largest retailer was "looking at supporting" an increase in the federal minimum wage was inaccurate. (link.reuters.com/hej96v)

"Wal-Mart is not a minimum wage business. Ninety-nine percent of our hourly associates, people working in stores earn above the state and federal wage," Buchanan said.

U.S. President Barack Obama said last week he would sign an executive order to raise the minimum wage for federal contract workers starting next year.

The order applies to new contracts and replacements for expiring contracts.

Wal-Mart is expected to report fourth-quarter results on Thursday. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr)