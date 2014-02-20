(Corrects to show Wal-Mart's position has not changed on
minimum wage order)
Feb 19 Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the largest
private employer in the United States, said it remains "neutral"
on the issue of the federal minimum wage order of at least
$10.10 per hour as it already pays most full-time employees
above that level.
"We are looking into the impact that this proposal will have
on our business," Wal-Mart spokeswoman Brooke Buchanan told
Reuters on Wednesday. "We remain neutral. Our position has not
changed."
She said an earlier Bloomberg report that the world's
largest retailer was "looking at supporting" an increase in the
federal minimum wage was inaccurate. (link.reuters.com/hej96v)
"Wal-Mart is not a minimum wage business. Ninety-nine
percent of our hourly associates, people working in stores earn
above the state and federal wage," Buchanan said.
U.S. President Barack Obama said last week he would sign an
executive order to raise the minimum wage for federal contract
workers starting next year.
The order applies to new contracts and replacements for
expiring contracts.
Wal-Mart is expected to report fourth-quarter results on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by
Bernard Orr)