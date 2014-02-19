Feb 19 Apparel retailer Gap Inc said it
would raise the hourly pay for its U.S. employees to $9 in June
2014 and $10 in June 2015, after the White House said the
minimum wage for federal contract workers would be raised to
$10.10 an hour.
U.S. President Barack Obama signed an executive order last
week to raise the minimum wage for federal contract workers to
$10.10 an hour starting Jan. 1, 2015 and encouraged employers
nationwide to increase wages for their workers.
Gap, owner of Old Navy, Banana Republic and Gap apparel
chains, said the increased pay will benefit about 65,000 store
employees.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the largest private employer in
the United States, said on Wednesday it was "looking at
supporting" an increase in the federal minimum wage, Bloomberg
reported, citing a company spokesman. ()