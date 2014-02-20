By Aditi Shrivastava
Feb 19 Apparel retailer Gap Inc said it
would raise the hourly pay for its U.S. employees to $9 in June
2014 and $10 in June 2015, after the White House said the
minimum wage for federal contract workers would be raised to
$10.10 an hour in 2015.
Gap, owner of Old Navy, Banana Republic and Gap apparel
chains, said the increased pay will benefit about 65,000 store
employees.
"I applaud Gap for announcing that they intend to raise
wages for their employees beginning this year," U.S. President
Barack Obama said.
Separately, Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the largest private
employer in the United States, said it remains "neutral" on the
issue of the federal minimum wage order of at least $10.10 per
hour as it already pays most full-time employees above that
level.
"We are looking into the impact that this proposal will be
on our business," Wal-Mart spokeswoman Brooke Buchanan told
Reuters on Wednesday. "We remain neutral. Our position has not
changed."
She said an earlier Bloomberg report that the world's
largest retailer was "looking at supporting" an increase in the
federal minimum wage was inaccurate. ()
"Wal-Mart is not a minimum wage business. Ninety-nine
percent of our hourly associates, people working in stores earn
above the state and federal wage," Buchanan said.
Obama said last week he would sign an executive order to
raise the minimum wage for federal contract workers starting
next year.
The order applies to new contracts and replacements for
expiring contracts.
Wal-Mart is expected to report fourth-quarter results on
Thursday.