By Alistair Barr
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 6
Wal-Mart Stores Inc
is seeing a sales lift from new efforts to get more
shoppers buying online while still visiting physical stores,
Joel Anderson, chief executive of Walmart.com, the ecommerce arm
of the world's largest retailer, said on Wednesday.
Wal-Mart launched Pay with Cash in late April, allowing
customers to order on its website and pay at a store within 48
hours.
The program, aimed at getting more Wal-Mart shoppers with
limited access to credit online, has had a strong start,
Anderson said at the Internet Retailer Conference & Exhibition
in Chicago.
Pay with Cash now accounts for almost two percent of all
online orders and 30 percent of these customers are new to
Walmart.com, Anderson said.
The size of Pay with Cash orders is 50 percent larger than
the average online order, according to Wal-Mart.
When Pay with Cash customers come into a Wal-Mart store,
about 40 percent of them end up paying with a card or some other
form of non-cash payment, Anderson also noted. That suggests a
lot of Wal-Mart customers are still concerned about using credit
and debit cards online, Anderson said.
Wal-Mart also launched a new search engine on its website
earlier this year. Since then, the company has seen a "double
digit" increase in conversion - a measure of how many shoppers
end up buying something after searching for a product, Anderson
said.
Wal-Mart and many other retailers are scrambling to keep up
as more consumers shop online at Amazon.com Inc, eBay
Inc and other e-commerce destinations.
The increasing popularity of smart phones is hastening the
shift online as shoppers check prices and availability of
products sold by online rivals while they are in stores.
This trend, known as showrooming, worries a lot of retailers
and is a big topic of discussion at this year's Internet
Retailer conference.
Anderson said Wal-Mart is tackling this threat by trying out
new mobile technology that lets customers use smart phones a lot
more in stores.
"It's happening and we're embracing it," he said in an
interview with Reuters.
Wal-Mart's online sales are still a small fraction of its
total revenue. However, Anderson said mobile transactions are
growing a lot and often do not show up in traditional e-commerce
data, which typically measure Web activity only.
Even Wal-Mart's most "economically challenged" customers are
gaining access to Internet connections now because they are
giving up home landlines in favor of cell and smart phones - a
trend that is helping increase mobile sales inside and outside
of stores, Anderson said.
During a presentation at the Internet Retailer conference,
Anderson showed a video highlighting some of the new mobile
technology Wal-Mart is using and testing.
One scene showed a customer scanning products with a
Wal-Mart app on their smart phone and checking out with the
device.
Mobile checkout may help Wal-Mart reduce labor costs and cut
shopping times for customers.
Last week, Neil Ashe, president and CEO of global eCommerce
at Wal-Mart, told analysts the company will test mobile checkout
later this year.