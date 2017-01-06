Jan 6 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said Rosalind Brewer, the chief executive officer of its warehouse club stores Sam's Club, would be retiring from the company effective Feb. 1.

Brewer has served as executive vice president, president and chief executive officer of the members-only Sam's Club segment since February 2012.

John Furner will replace Brewer as CEO of Sam's Club, the company said in a filing. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)