Dec 10 Wal-Mart Stores Inc promoted
Judith Mckenna, a 20-year company veteran, to the post of chief
operating officer in the retailer's latest reshuffling of senior
management under U.S. chief Greg Foran.
The move comes on the heels of last month's departure of the
U.S. merchandising chief and a shuffling of other key roles in
the United States, where the retailer is attempting to build on
a nascent recovery following a nearly two-year slump.
The promotion of McKenna is part of a "changing of the
guard" under Foran, who assumed the top U.S. post in August and
is under pressure to show results, said Edward Jones analyst
Brian Yarbrough.
"It's not like their business has been good and they've been
lighting the world on fire," he said.
McKenna will continue to oversee growth of its small format
stores and the integration of e-commerce and store operations,
two important tasks that were already under her purview as chief
development officer, Wal-Mart said in a release.
McKenna will succeed Gisel Ruiz, who will become executive
vice president of the company's international people division,
where she will oversee human resources overseas. The changes are
effective immediately, Wal-Mart said.
As COO, McKenna will be in charge of the day-to-day
operations of Wal-Mart's 4,300 stores in the United States and
its 1.3 million employees. She will continue to report to Foran.
In past roles McKenna oversaw strategy and development in
Wal-Mart's international division and was COO of the
British-based Asda Stores, one of the retailer's largest
overseas subsidiaries.
The changes are occurring in the middle of the key holiday
shopping season and with Wal-Mart hoping to build on its
performance last quarter ended Oct. 31, when it posted its first
growth in same-store sales since 2012.
Foran has indicated he wants to make quick changes to the
U.S. operations with a series of "urgent agenda items" that
include better stocking of shelves and a bolstering of its fresh
food offerings.
Last month Wal-Mart announced that its chief merchandising
officer, Duncan Mac Naughton, was leaving the company. Foran
shuffled some key operational roles to coincide with Mac
Naughton's departure.
