Dec 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on
Tuesday it will provide a month's supply of certain
prescriptions at no upfront cost to participants of U.S.
President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law who have not
yet received a plan identification number.
The move by Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, comes a
day after Walgreen Co instituted a similar practice.
The U.S. government has struggled to roll out the Affordable
Care Act, also known as Obamacare. A plethora of enrollment
problems have affected the site's website, HealthCare.gov, since
its October launch. Many insurance companies have said they are
not getting accurate enrollee information required to process
forms.
Wal-Mart said it will fill up to a 30-day supply of
prescriptions through the end of January for customers who have
enrolled in Obamacare, but do not have an ID yet from an
insurer.
It was not immediately clear if Wal-Mart would seek
reimbursement once customers obtain their Obamacare IDs, though
Walgreen said it would do so.
A Wal-Mart representative was not immediately available to
comment.