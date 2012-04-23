By Angela Moon and Doris Frankel
NEW YORK, April 23 The options market shows
traders expect Wal-Mart shares to resume this year's rally
despite falling on Monday on a news report that the world's
largest retailer stymied a probe into allegations of bribery at
its Mexican affiliate, Wal-Mart de Mexico.
Options trading volume on Wal-Mart Stores Inc soared
to about seven times the average daily on Monday, with 73,000
calls and 46,000 puts traded, according to options analytics
firm Trade Alert.
"It looks like the most traded options - May $62 calls and
June $62.50 calls - have a higher percentage on the ask side
than the bid side, which is saying there is a bullish bias on
the stock," said Todd Salamone, director of research at
Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati, Ohio.
"This means that most of the calls are being bought. I think
it is more of a 'buy on the dip' mentality, especially since
Wal-Mart shares hit a multi-year closing high last week."
Calls give the holder the right to buy shares at a specific
price by a certain date, while put options give the holder the
right to sell shares.
Wal-Mart shares closed down 4.7 percent at $59.54 on Monday.
"We've had a correction in the stock price, and the stock
price - based on what we know and our strong belief that this is
not going to affect the business of the company - suggests that
the stock is very buyable here," said Lawrence Haverty, a
portfolio manager at Gamco Investors Inc, which has $34.1
billion in assets under management.
Shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico, known as Walmex,
fell more than 12 percent on Monday, wiping out the year-to-date
gains.
The New York Times this weekend reported that Wal-Mart
stymied an internal probe into allegations of bribery at Walmex
in the middle of the last decade. The allegations if true could
be violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which
forbids the payment of bribes to foreign government officials.
"This is not helpful. But whatever the eventual outcome, the
monetary fine - if they're proven guilty - they can certainly
handle," said Damian Witkowski, an analyst at GAMCO.