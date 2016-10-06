CHICAGO Oct 6 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Thursday reiterated its earnings forecast for the current fiscal year but said profit would remain flat in fiscal 2018 due to investments in its online business.

Wal-Mart expects earnings per share of $4.29 to $4.49 this year. Excluding items, profit will be $4.15 to $4.35 per share, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)