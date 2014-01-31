NEW YORK Jan 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc shaved its outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year to account for special items, including those tied to its store closures in Brazil and China and its Sam's Club restructuring in the United States.

The world's largest retailer said on Friday that it expected fourth-quarter earnings at or slightly below the low end of its previous forecast of $1.60 to $1.70 a share. For the full year, it expects earnings to be at or slightly below the low end of its prior forecast of $5.11 to $5.21 a share.