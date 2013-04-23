By Jessica Wohl
April 22 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on
Monday that members of its board's audit committee were paid
more for the latest year because of extra work they had to take
on to handle an ongoing investigation into alleged foreign
bribery.
The world's largest retailer also said in its annual proxy
statement that the cash incentives for its top executives in
2014 would be partly based on meeting certain compliance
objectives.
While incentives for senior executives will still be based
on financial and growth targets, there will be compliance goals
that executives will have to meet as part of the new plan.
Executives who do not meet these goals could see their annual
cash incentives reduced or eliminated, according to the
regulatory filing.
Back in November 2011, Wal-Mart began its own probe into
matters including alleged violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act, and whether such matters were appropriately
handled by the company.
The issue was brought into the public spotlight one year
ago, when the New York Times published a report that described
how Wal-Mart had intentionally stifled an early internal probe
into allegations that Wal-Mart de Mexico officials
had paid bribes to help build stores in Mexico.
Wal-Mart said on Monday that it was "implementing
enhancements to how we report and investigate allegations of
wrongdoing worldwide."
During fiscal 2013, which ended in January, the audit
committee met 15 times while other committees met five times or
seven times, and the full board met six times, Wal-Mart said.
Members of the audit committee were paid an additional
$60,000 fee, while the committee's chairman, Christopher
Williams, received an $85,000 fee, the company said.
Wal-Mart said that because of the audit committee's extra
work, it decided to double the cash portion of the annual
retainer for audit committee members, and doubled the chair fee
for the chair of the audit committee.
Williams earned $189,000 in fees for fiscal 2013, the most
of any of the 15 board members who are not part of Wal-Mart's
management team. Williams, who is chairman and CEO of investment
bank Williams Capital Group, has been on Wal-Mart's board since
2004. In last year's board elections, when some shareholders
voted against certain board members due to the foreign bribery
allegation issue, 13.3 percent of votes were cast against him.
Wal-Mart spent $157 million last year on its probe of
alleged bribery allegations in Mexico, Brazil, China and India,
and on improvements to its compliance programs.
SORENSON, OTHERS LEAVING BOARD
Separately, three board members will not stand for
re-election at the company's June 7 annual meeting. In addition,
Chief Executive Mike Duke and some other executives were paid
more last year as sales and profit grew.
The company said that James Breyer, the board's presiding
director, and M. Michele Burns are each leaving the board after
more than 10 years of service. Meanwhile, Arne Sorenson has
decided to focus on his role as chief executive of Marriott
International Inc. Sorenson is one of the members of the
audit committee.
Duke earned $20.7 million last year, up from $18.1 million a
year earlier, as the retailer continued to grow despite a
sluggish U.S. economy and concerns over the alleged
international bribery. Wal-Mart noted that Duke will earn a
significant majority of his overall compensation only if the
company meets certain performance goals.
Wal-Mart's total sales rose 5 percent to $466.11 billion in
the fiscal year that ended in January, while earnings per share
rose 10.6 percent to $5.02 per share. Sales at Walmart U.S., the
company's largest unit, rose 3.9 percent to $264.19 billion.
Meanwhile, groups that often complain about Wal-Mart's
business practices on Monday asked for the removal of Duke and
Chairman Rob Walton, a son of deceased founder Sam Walton, from
the board. The United Food and Commercial Workers International
Union and its OUR Walmart subsidiary said that letters were sent
to Wal-Mart's global ethics office calling for Wal-Mart's board
to remove Duke and Rob Walton "for their failure in leadership
in preventing the alleged bribery, trying to cover it up" and
not taking meaningful action to fix internal problems.
The letters were dated April 22, which coincided with the
anniversary of the publication of the New York Times report. The
story was published online on April 21, 2012, and appeared in
the April 22, 2012, print edition of the newspaper.
Shares of Wal-Mart slipped 0.4 percent to $77.97 on Monday.
They had reached an all-time high of $79.28 one week ago.