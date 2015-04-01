Wife of ESPN sportscaster Chris Berman killed in car wreck
May 10 ESPN sportscaster Chris Berman's wife of 34 years was killed in a car crash in the couple's home state of Connecticut, authorities said on Wednesday.
April 1 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is looking at how it sources its products, especially considering falling commodity prices globally, in an effort to reduce its prices, the head of the retailer's U.S. division said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a briefing for analysts and investors, Greg Foran said the gap in pricing between Wal-Mart and its competitors in some markets was "too small."
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
May 10 ESPN sportscaster Chris Berman's wife of 34 years was killed in a car crash in the couple's home state of Connecticut, authorities said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, May 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Giant U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Wednesday it is looking into the origins of a note describing forced labor conditions in China that a customer claimed to find in a purse bought at a store in Arizona.