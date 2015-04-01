April 1 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is looking at how it sources its products, especially considering falling commodity prices globally, in an effort to reduce its prices, the head of the retailer's U.S. division said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a briefing for analysts and investors, Greg Foran said the gap in pricing between Wal-Mart and its competitors in some markets was "too small."

