Nov 20 The National Labor Relations Board said
it is unlikely to make any decision before Thursday on Wal-Mart
Stores Inc push to stop protests and rallies outside its
stores, the U.S. labor board said on Tuesday.
At the same time, OUR Walmart, the organization that has
been staging the protests filed its own charge with the NLRB
saying Walmart was illegally attempting to deter workers from
participating in strikes against the world's largest retailer on
Friday, the day after Thanksgiving that is traditionally the
busiest shopping day of the year.
Wal-Mart, which has faced months of protests and rallies
outside its stores, filed an unfair labor practice complaint
last week against the United Food and Commercial Workers
International Union, or UFCW, asking the National Labor
Relations Board to halt what the retailer says are unlawful
attempts to disrupt its business.
OUR Walmart, a group of current and former Walmart employees
has been organizing 1,000 protests, including strikes and what
it called online actions that began last week and will culminate
on the day after Thanksgiving, known in the retail industry as
"Black Friday."
According to a filing with the Labor Department, OUR Walmart
was a subsidiary of the UFCW as of 2011. Walmart worker and OUR
Walmart member Mary Pat Tifft told Reuters OUR Walmart is an
independent organization that gets technical support from the
union, but the UFCW has no stake or controlling interest in the
group.
In its own complaint filed on Tuesday, Our Walmart said the
retailer has told store-level management to threaten workers
with termination, discipline and/or a lawsuit if they strike or
engage in other job actions on Black Friday.
A Wal-Mart spokesman did not immediately comment on the
complaint.