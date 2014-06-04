June 4 When Walmart pledged last year to
buy an extra $250 billion in U.S.-made goods over the next
decade, it appeared to be just what was needed to help move
America's putative manufacturing renaissance from rhetoric to
reality.
But suppliers trying to reshore production as part of the
initiative by the world's largest retailer are running into
practical problems as they try to restart long-idled corners of
U.S. manufacturing.
Companies that make the leap have to grapple with a host of
challenges, including a shallow pool of component suppliers, an
inexperienced workforce, and other shortcomings that developed
during the country's long industrial decline.
"A lot of the tribal knowledge and skill sets are gone
because the humans who used to do that work have either retired
or died," says H. Kim Kelley, the CEO of Hampton Products
International, a privately held maker of locks, lighting and
other household hardware. The Foothill Ranch, California-based
company began selling products made in Asia to Walmart in the
1990s and is now supplying it with some U.S.-made products.
Trying to rebuild that manufacturing capability, while
making products that meet Walmart's standards, can require
companies to "start from scratch," Kelley says.
Cindi Marsiglio, the Walmart vice president overseeing the
U.S. sourcing push, says the retailer and its existing suppliers
have 150 active reshoring projects in various stages of
development. For all too many, she says, finding U.S.-made
component parts has emerged as a vexing problem.
Hampton, which also makes tow straps, tie-downs and bungee
cords for the automotive market, had a hard time locating a U.S.
maker of lightweight but strong polyester yarn. Marsiglio says
other suppliers complain of difficulty finding small motors, as
well as plastic injection molding equipment and computerized
cut-and-sew tools.
The issue is so widespread that Walmart is making it the
focus of a two-day summit it is hosting in August in Denver. At
a similar summit held in Orlando last year, Walmart focused on
connecting suppliers with economic development officers from
states hoping to lure the new factories.
The retailer says it is especially interested in having
factory owners with excess capacity attend the August event -
even those that aren't interested in supplying Walmart directly.
The hope is that they can become contract manufacturers to
Walmart suppliers looking to produce in the United States.
On July 8, it is also inviting hundreds of potential vendors
to an "open call" to pitch U.S.-made products to the retailer in
Bentonville, Arkansas, where it is based.
SHUT PLANTS
Walmart's critics say the company bears some responsibility
for the diminished capability of U.S. manufacturers. For years,
its relentless insistence that suppliers cut costs prompted
companies to shut domestic plants and shift production to
low-wage countries.
Now, the retailer is asking companies to come back home -
though they need little prompting. The forces pulling production
back to the United States are powerful and real and include
lower domestic energy prices, increasingly competitive wage
rates, the benefits of greater automation, and a renewed
appreciation for the value of being able to respond quickly to
shifting U.S. customer demands.
Still, starting up a manufacturing operation is a complex
undertaking, especially for vendors like Hampton and Redman &
Associates, an Arkansas-based toymaker.
Last year, Redman sold 1.1 million battery-powered ride-on
toys, such as large toy cars, in the United States - every one
of them made in Chinese contract plants. By 2016, the privately
held company plans to be producing about 600,000 of those toys
each year out of a brand-new company-owned and run plant in the
U.S.
Mel Redman, the company's CEO and chairman, says the
transition has required the company to reverse engineer
everything its Chinese contractors were doing - an exercise that
wasn't easy given his executive team's background in retail.
"We didn't know much about manufacturing - we didn't know
anything about it really," he says.
SHIPPING COSTS
Walmart declines to say how many products it has introduced
as a result of the 18-month-old Made in USA initiative. But the
company says consumers can now buy everything from U.S.-made
flat-screen TVs, light bulbs and towels and curtains in its
stores and on its website.
The flat-screen TVs, made in Winnsboro, South Carolina by
Element Electronics, may be the campaign's biggest surprise to
date.
Founded in 2007, Element had until this year made all its
TVs in Asia - but it was unable to get them on Walmart's shelves
because there was nothing that differentiated them from rivals'
products, says CEO Mike O'Shaughnessy.
"So we began to think about what we could do differently.
Well, one of the things we could do differently is to make our
TVs at home," he says.
Element built a small test plant in Michigan that began
producing flat-screen TVs shortly before Walmart announced the
Made in USA push in January 2013. The announcement prompted the
company to fast-track its expansion. Today, Element's
315,000-square-foot plant in South Carolina has six assembly
lines making 32- and 40-inch TVs that are now available in all
of Walmart's more than 4,000 U.S. stores.
The switch has led to significant savings in ocean freight
charges and customs duties on finished goods - though like so
many companies involved in the initiative Element has had
difficulty finding domestic suppliers. "We import the vast
majority of our parts," says O'Shaughnessy. "Longer term, the
more success we have procuring our parts domestically, the
better off we expect to be."
Although Walmart has given itself 10 years to meet its $250
billion goal, Marsiglio says the retailer hopes to meet the
target ahead of schedule. She says the point of the "open call"
next month is to simplify a product pitching process that can
challenge even long-time suppliers.
But while the door is open, the bar is high and Walmart will
require any applicants to open their financial books as part of
the screening process.
Given Walmart's reputation as a tough negotiator with
suppliers, the disclosure of sensitive financial information to
the retailer requires a leap of faith. But Element's
O'Shaughnessy said his company had no misgivings about opening
its books. Walmart needs to know it can rely on its vendors, he
said.
"What does it cost to produce product? What does it cost to
move product? Every one of the variables that make up the cost
of the product we (shared) with Walmart," he says.
