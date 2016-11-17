Bank of India posts Q4 loss of 10.46 bln rupees
Bank of India Ltd, the country's sixth-biggest lender by assets, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 10.46 billion rupees ($162.08 million) as provisions for bad loans remained high.
CHICAGO Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales at established U.S. stores on Thursday but raised the lower end of its profit forecast for the fiscal year.
Net income attributable to the world's largest retailer fell to $3.03 billion, or 98 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from $3.3 billion, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.
Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 1.2 percent, excluding fuel. Analysts polled by research firm Consesus Metrix had forecast a rise of 1.3 percent.
LONDON Oil rose on Monday, bolstered by confidence that top exporters will this week agree to extend supply curbs, with suggestions that the cuts could even be deepened.