CHICAGO Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales at established U.S. stores on Thursday but raised the lower end of its profit forecast for the fiscal year.

Net income attributable to the world's largest retailer fell to $3.03 billion, or 98 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from $3.3 billion, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.

Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 1.2 percent, excluding fuel. Analysts polled by research firm Consesus Metrix had forecast a rise of 1.3 percent.

