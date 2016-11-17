(Adds analyst comment, details and updates shares)
By Nandita Bose
CHICAGO Nov 17 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on
Thursday reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales at
established U.S. stores, citing declining food prices and
warmer-than-usual temperatures that curbed demand for seasonal
items.
Shares of Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, fell 4.1
percent as investors shrugged off strong online sales growth and
a smaller-than-expected decline in earnings.
Burt Flickinger, managing director of retail consultancy
Strategic Resources Group, said investors should be more patient
as Wal-Mart has taken the right steps to fix its business by
raising workers' hourly wages, improving operations with cleaner
stores and focusing on increasing e-commerce sales.
"The Street is making a myopic mistake of punishing
Wal-Mart's shares today over quarterly sales and profits," he
said.
Wal-Mart raised the low end of its fiscal-year profit
forecast, in line with Target Corp and other rivals that
expressed optimism ahead of the holiday shopping season.
Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs said declining prices
for eggs and other important products for a food retailer
remained challenging, and unseasonably warm weather hurt sales
in the back half of the quarter.
Wal-Mart's sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose
1.2 percent, excluding fuel price fluctuations, in the third
quarter ended on Oct. 31. That was weaker than market
expectations of a 1.3 percent rise, according to research firm
Consensus Metrix.
Comparable food sales fell 1.5 percent, versus a 1 percent
decrease in the second quarter.
U.S. store visits rose 0.7 percent, slowing from increases
of 1.7 percent a year earlier and 1.2 percent in the second
quarter.
Net income attributable to Wal-Mart fell more than 8 percent
to $3.03 billion, or 98 cents per share, from $3.3 billion, or
$1.03 per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average expected 96
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 0.5 percent to $117.2 billion.
Online sales increased 20.6 percent, accelerating from the
previous quarter. That business added 50 basis points to
third-quarter comparable sales, its biggest contribution to
date.
To try to narrow the gap with online leader Amazon.com Inc
and increase its dominance in retailing, Wal-Mart has
invested heavily in e-commerce, acquiring startup Jet.com in
August for $3 billion.
"The U.S. (e-commerce) results were stronger than those in
our key international markets, driven by our marketplace
offering ... as well as a contribution from Jet.com," Chief
Executive Officer Doug McMillon said.
International sales fell 4.8 percent, hurt by a strong
dollar and continued weakness in the UK market, but they were up
2.4 percent on a currency-neutral basis.
At Wednesday's close, Wal-Mart's shares had risen more than
16 percent since the start of the year.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)