Aug 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc forecast
full-year earnings that could fall short of Wall Street
expectations, even as the world's largest retailer posted a
bigger-than-expected jump in quarterly profit.
Sales at Walmart's U.S. stores open at least a year, or
same-store sales, rose 2.2 percent in the second quarter. The
discount retailer has notched four consecutive quarters of
same-store sales growth at Walmart U.S., by far its largest
unit.
Same-store sales, a key measure, came in just ahead of
analysts' expectations of a 2.1 percent increase, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The rise was within the company's
forecast.
Same-store sales also rose at its international division and
Sam's Club warehouse chain.
Wal-Mart earned $1.18 per share in the quarter, up from
$1.09 per share a year earlier. Analysts, on average, expected
$1.17 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Consolidated net sales rose 4.5 percent to $113.53 billion.
Same-store sales rose in the company's international division
and at Sam's Club.
Wal-Mart raised and narrowed its full-year earnings per
share forecast. It now expects to earn $4.83 to $4.93 a share,
versus a prior target of $4.72 to $4.92.
Analysts' average target is $4.93.