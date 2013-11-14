Nov 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Thursday
reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, hurt by an
unexpected decline in U.S. comparable sales and what the company
called a competitive retail environment.
The world's largest retailer said comparable sales at its
U.S. stores, its biggest unit, fell 0.3 percent in the fiscal
third quarter, while Wall Street was expecting them to be
unchanged. Wal-Mart expects U.S. comparable sales to be flat
during the holiday quarter.
Overall revenue increased 1.6 percent to $115.69 billion,
while Wall Street was expecting $116.8 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
