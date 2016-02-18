(Specifies price declines in first paragraph, adds details on
e-commerce sales)
By Nathan Layne
Feb 18 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Thursday
reported a lower quarterly profit and gave a lackluster sales
outlook as declining prices for grocery products and sluggish
apparel demand took a toll, and its shares fell more than 3
percent.
Earnings at the world's largest retailer have been under
pressure recently due to costs to raise entry-level wages,
spruce up its stores and build out its e-commerce infrastructure
as it grapples with faster-growing online rival Amazon.com Inc
.
Results for the fourth quarter ended on Jan. 31 show
Wal-Mart is struggling to make those investments bring
significant top-line growth, but it also suffers from a stronger
dollar that has been slicing into the value of revenue generated
overseas.
The company said sales at U.S. stores open at least a year
rose 0.6 percent from a year earlier. This was their sixth
straight quarterly gain, but it missed market expectations for a
rise of 1 percent.
For the current quarter, Wal-Mart said it expected a U.S.
same-store sales increase of 0.5 percent, slower than the
year-earlier rise of 1.1 percent.
The retailer also said it expected net sales to be flat in
its new fiscal year, down from a previous forecast for 3 percent
to 4 percent growth.
The tepid sales forecast is troubling because it comes
despite the investments in wages and renovations, Edward Jones
analyst Brian Yarbrough said. He said some rival supermarket
chains have been outperforming Wal-Mart in the grocery market.
"It's the same old story," Yarbrough said. "They continue to
struggle to drive traffic and sales."
LOWER RESULTS
Wal-Mart said fourth-quarter net income fell 7.9 percent to
$4.57 billion, or $1.43 a diluted share.
Excluding a charge for store closings and other items,
earnings of $1.49 per share exceeded the analysts' average
estimate of $1.46, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wal-Mart announced last month that it would close 269 stores
globally.
Consolidated revenue fell 1.4 percent to $129.7 billion, but
Wal-Mart said it would have increased 2.2 percent if not for the
dollar's rise.
Greg Foran, head of Wal-Mart's U.S. business, said sales
suffered from sluggish demand for winter clothes due to
unusually warm weather that hurt most of the nation's retailers.
The sales decline also reflected an industrywide drop in
prices for meat, dairy and some other products, he said, and a
delay in refund checks from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service
curbed customers' spending.
Foran said he was confident that various investments, such
as to improve its fresh food section and expand grocery pickup,
would yield results. He pointed to the $2.7 billion investment
in higher employee pay, which includes a bump in the company's
minimum wage to $10 an hour this month, as critical to
accelerating growth.
"The labor investments that we are providing are absolutely
crucial to improving the store experience and service to our
customers, and I'm seeing that as I get around," Foran said on a
call with reporters.
Operating income in Wal-Mart's international business fell
19 percent to $1.7 billion, reflecting the firmer dollar, 115
store closures in Latin America, and tough market conditions in
China, the United Kingdom and Brazil. The company said its
Mexican and Canadian businesses performed well during the
quarter.
Fourth-quarter e-commerce sales rose 8 percent, excluding
currency moves, continuing a deceleration from growth of 17
percent in the first quarter, 16 percent in the second and 10
percent in the third. Weakness in Brazil and other international
markets partly offset a solid online performance in the United
States.
Shares of Wal-Mart were down 3.4 percent at $63.89 in
afternoon trading.
At Wednesday's close, the stock had been up 8 percent this
year, and Edward Jones' Yarbrough said Thursday's fall probably
stemmed in part from investors' cashing in on recent gains.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago and Siddarth Cavale in
Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)