Feb 18 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Thursday
reported a decline in quarterly earnings as it booked a modest
increase in sales at existing stores.
Net income fell 7.9 percent to $4.57 billion in the fourth
quarter ended on Jan. 31 from a year earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings of $1.49 per diluted share
exceeded the analysts' average estimate of $1.46, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wal-Mart said sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose
0.6 percent, positive for the sixth consecutive quarter.
