CAPE TOWN, June 16 Wal-Mart Stores, the world's biggest retailer, expects to add $45 billion to $60 billion of new sales over the next three years, the chief executive said on Thursday.

"So sometimes people say Walmart is not really a growth company any more. I want to say: 'Well, if we layer on $50 to $60 billion, would that count, in three years?" Doug McMillon told delegates at the Consumer Goods Forum conference in Cape Town.

A company presentation shown on screen projected a sales increase of $45 billion to $60 billion in the next three years. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by Adrian Croft)